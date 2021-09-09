2 Strong 4 Bullies
Red Cross continues to help Hurricane Ida victims; local volunteers unsure of return to Cleveland

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several locals are in Louisiana working on behalf of the Northeast Ohio Region of the American Red Cross.

Tracie Edress has been in Hammond, La. for a week now, helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“Ice was very scarce for a while there, so we did get some of that,” Edress said. “They’ve been wanting water, they don’t care if it’s warm or cold. They want wet water.”

Tracie spends most of her time in a van, handing out meals to anyone who needs it, with dozens more waiting.

“More drivers just arrived today, so I don’t think we’re going to be leaving anytime soon,” Edress said.

According to the latest reports from the American Red Cross, 1600 people across 6 states have reached out to them for help.

Nearly 1,500 volunteers have been deployed to help families get back on their feet. Crews are also helping with the fires on the West Coast.

“They’ve lost everything, and you just kind of let them talk and help them as best as we can,” Edress said.

Hurricane Ida has claimed the lives of 26 people thus far. Thousands more are in the dark as they wait for power to be restored and their homes repaired.

“We’re giving them hope, and they know there’s someone there that cares,” Edress said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

