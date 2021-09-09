2 Strong 4 Bullies
Son calls 911 after finding dad injured inside their Akron home

(WHSV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A son called 911 around 8:30 Wednesday evening after returning home and finding his dad badly injured.

Akron police said the 56-year-old dad was found lying on the floor of his home in the 900 block of Lovers Lane suffering from a laceration to the head and other injuries to his face.

The dad is now being treated at Summa Health Akron Summa Hospital. His name is not being released at this time.

Akron police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

