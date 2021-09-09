2 Strong 4 Bullies
SUV driver fatally strikes bicyclist in Akron

(KFDA)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old bicyclist was killed Wednesday evening after being rear-ended by a SUV.

Akron police said the victim was riding on W. Wilbeth Road near Manchester Road just before 10 p.m. when he was struck.

The impact caused him to be thrown from his bike.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said it appears the bicyclist was in the middle of the travel lane, not in the designated bike lane.

His name has not been released at this time.

According to officers, the 69-year-old driver initially fled the scene after the accident, but then called in a short time later to report the crash.

At this time, there are no charges filed, and alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident.

