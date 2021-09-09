2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands pack Jacobs Pavilion to celebrate life of beloved Cleveland funeral director

By Jim Nelson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About 3,000 people packed Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Wednesday to pay tribute to beloved Cleveland funeral director Danny Ripepi.

He was killed last September in a horrific crash on I-480.

A dump truck driver is accused of leaving the back end raised while driving.

The truck collided with a highway sign, which fell on impact, landing on Ripepi’s vehicle as he drove.

Jason Beard is awaiting trial.

But this night was more about Ripepi’s life before that fateful day.

“My brother Danny would have been happy,” said brother Steve. “He would have been proud of what’s going on.”

The family staged a memorial concert at the popular venue in the Flats. It was headlined by 80′s rock group Night Ranger, personal favorite of Danny.

“He would always make sure he got a [backstage] pass,” Steve Ripepi said. “He would always go back and have a drink with them.”

“It feels good,” said brother Tony Ripepi. “It lets us know people do appreciate good people.”

Proceeds from the event will be spent on four fully trained K-9 dogs for various local law enforcement agencies.

