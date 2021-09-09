2 Strong 4 Bullies
Will the end of pandemic unemployment benefits affect your job search?

By Shannon Smith and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that pandemic unemployment benefits are over, what does that mean for your job search?

Shannon Smith gets the latest on economic impacts from Michael Goldberg.

Goldberg serves as the Executive Director for the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship. He’s also an associate professor in the Department of Design and Innovation at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management.

