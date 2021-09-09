Woman robs Cuyahoga Falls bank, hands teller threatening note

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman robbed the Huntington Bank in the 2300 block of 2nd Street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Woman robbed the Huntington Bank on 2nd Street on Sept. 9, 2021. ((Source: FBI))

According to FBI agents, the woman walked walked up to a teller and handed over a note.

In the note, FBI agents said the woman demanded cash and said she would shoot if not given the money.

After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the woman left the area on foot.

No weapon was seen.

If anyone has information, please calls the FBI’s Akron Resident Agency at 330-535-6156 or Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bitong at 330-971-8319 or 330-971-TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

