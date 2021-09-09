2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman robs Cuyahoga Falls bank, hands teller threatening note

(Source: FBI)
(Source: FBI)((Source: FBI))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman robbed the Huntington Bank in the 2300 block of 2nd Street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Woman robbed the Huntington Bank on 2nd Street on Sept. 9, 2021.
Woman robbed the Huntington Bank on 2nd Street on Sept. 9, 2021.((Source: FBI))

According to FBI agents, the woman walked walked up to a teller and handed over a note.

In the note, FBI agents said the woman demanded cash and said she would shoot if not given the money.

After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the woman left the area on foot.

No weapon was seen.

If anyone has information, please calls the FBI’s Akron Resident Agency at 330-535-6156 or Cuyahoga Falls Police Detective Bitong at 330-971-8319 or 330-971-TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
1 person killed in boarding house fire on Cleveland’s West Side
Brandon Terrell Johnson
Cleveland police find missing 12-year-old boy
(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,897 new COVID-19 cases