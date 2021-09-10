2 Strong 4 Bullies
12-year-old boy missing from Euclid

Cameron Holiness left his home on Sept. 5 and was last seen in the area of East 267th Street and Sidney Avenue in Euclid.(Euclid police)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - 12-year-old Cameron Holiness left his home without permission on Sept. 5 and was last seen in the area of East 276th Street and Sidney Avenue in Euclid.

Cameron Holiness and his mother recently moved to Euclid from the Shaker Heights/Larchmere area, according to Euclid Police.

Cameron is home-schooled and has had little interaction with children his own age in Euclid.

Cameron is 5′5 and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no clothing description available, according to police.

If you know of Cameron’s whereabouts, please contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

