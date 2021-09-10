INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with 14 participating restaurants.

The first-of-its-kind event hopes to bring support to local restaurants, while also offering deals for guests.

Diners will have the chance to win one entry into a gift card prize drawing for every $25 spent, according to the website.

14 restaurants featured in first-ever Independence Restaurant Week (Source: City of Independence)

“Every dollar helps our restaurants keep their doors open and their staff employed,” the city of Independence wrote on the website.

We’ll have more on Independence Restaurant Week at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Morning Anchor Shannon Smith will speak with Jessica Hyser, the city’s Economic Development Director, and Tamara Konicki of Angie’s Pizza.

See below for the list of participating restaurants:

Angie’s Pizza

Dairy King

Dibella’s Subs

Harry’s Steakhouse

Independence Nutrition

Melt Bar & Grilled

Romito’s Pizza

Slyman’s Tavern

Scratch

The Kitchen

Thai Gourmet

Delmonico’s Steakhouse

Tavern of Independence

