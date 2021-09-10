2 Strong 4 Bullies
14 restaurants featured in first-ever Independence Restaurant Week

Slyman's Tavern serves up corned beef hash. (Source WOIO)
Slyman's Tavern serves up corned beef hash. (Source WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Shannon Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence Restaurant Week kicks off Friday with 14 participating restaurants.

The first-of-its-kind event hopes to bring support to local restaurants, while also offering deals for guests.

Diners will have the chance to win one entry into a gift card prize drawing for every $25 spent, according to the website.

14 restaurants featured in first-ever Independence Restaurant Week(Source: City of Independence)

“Every dollar helps our restaurants keep their doors open and their staff employed,” the city of Independence wrote on the website.

We’ll have more on Independence Restaurant Week at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Morning Anchor Shannon Smith will speak with Jessica Hyser, the city’s Economic Development Director, and Tamara Konicki of Angie’s Pizza.

See below for the list of participating restaurants:

  • Angie’s Pizza
  • Dairy King
  • Dibella’s Subs
  • Harry’s Steakhouse
  • Independence Nutrition
  • Melt Bar & Grilled
  • Romito’s Pizza
  • Slyman’s Tavern
  • Scratch
  • The Kitchen
  • Thai Gourmet
  • Delmonico’s Steakhouse
  • Tavern of Independence

