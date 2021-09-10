Akron burglary suspect breaks into MJ’s Pub, steals cash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the burglary suspect who broke into MJ’s Pub and stole cash from the office.

The burglary happened around noon on Aug. 27 at 2226 Manchester Rd., according to police.

Akron Police shared the surveillance footage of the suspect on their Facebook page.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information about this crime, call Akron Police Detective B. Hamilton, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Do not approach the suspect if you see him. Call 911.

Help APD Identify Burglary Suspect (#21-0109769). On August 27, 2021, around noon, the pictured suspect broke into MJ’s Pub, at 2226 Manchester Rd., and stole cash from the office. If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective B. Hamilton, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911. #akronpdprotecting

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.