Akron burglary suspect breaks into MJ’s Pub, steals cash

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the burglary suspect who broke into MJ’s Pub and stole cash from the office.

The burglary happened around noon on Aug. 27 at 2226 Manchester Rd., according to police.

Akron Police shared the surveillance footage of the suspect on their Facebook page.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information about this crime, call Akron Police Detective B. Hamilton, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Do not approach the suspect if you see him. Call 911.

