Akron police: 23-year-old man hospitalized after beating with bat; 1 arrested

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after an alleged assault in the parking lot of an Akron bar.

Akron police said Sajan Subba attacked a 23-year-old man Monday at the Budha Lounge on Brittain Road.

Subba beat the man with a bat until he passed out, police said.

The victim is being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from police.

He has undergone surgery since the assault, police said.

Officers tracked Subba down after several interviews and a thorough investigation; police said he was not initially identified as the suspect.

He was found at a home in the 600 block of Brewer Street and taken to the Summit County Jail, according the release.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

