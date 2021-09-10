Akron police save shooting victim’s life

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunshot victim’s life was saved, due to immediate emergency first aid rendered by Akron police officers.

Akron police officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Delia Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old man laying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers said the victim’s artery was severed and they applied a tourniquet to stop the arterial bleed.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is now being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation and there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Detectives at 330-375-2490.

