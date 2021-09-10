Ashtabula community coming together to prevent people from going hungry

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - People in Ashtabula County miss millions of meals per year because they can’t afford them, according to a report from Gray’s InvestigateTV.

Their grocery stores are few and far in between, making it difficult for people to have access to food.

That’s why churches and foodbanks step up to help.

19 News follows up on how these entities are finding a solution to the problem.

We continue our in-depth coverage of hunger, in our series “Briding the Great Health Divide”.

Inside a local church community center, volunteers are giving the hopeless, hope, at their yearly Feed The Hope event.

Jerry Brockway has helped create the event here in Ashtabula County.

“We are feeding over 300,000 families. We feel this is very important for the county and the individuals in the county as those who need to have meals and those who have children who need to have meals. In the boxes this year we decided to package oatmeal as oatmeal is a stable product, stable meal for elderly, the seniors, the children, the parents.”

This is just one of the initiatives the community has to help solve its hunger issues.

