2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ashtabula community coming together to prevent people from going hungry

By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - People in Ashtabula County miss millions of meals per year because they can’t afford them, according to a report from Gray’s InvestigateTV.

Their grocery stores are few and far in between, making it difficult for people to have access to food.

That’s why churches and foodbanks step up to help.

19 News follows up on how these entities are finding a solution to the problem.

We continue our in-depth coverage of hunger, in our series “Briding the Great Health Divide”.

Inside a local church community center, volunteers are giving the hopeless, hope, at their yearly Feed The Hope event.

Jerry Brockway has helped create the event here in Ashtabula County.

“We are feeding over 300,000 families. We feel this is very important for the county and the individuals in the county as those who need to have meals and those who have children who need to have meals. In the boxes this year we decided to package oatmeal as oatmeal is a stable product, stable meal for elderly, the seniors, the children, the parents.”

This is just one of the initiatives the community has to help solve its hunger issues.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

People in Ashtabula County miss millions of meals per year because they can’t afford them,...
Ashtabula community coming together to prevent people from going hungry
On day nine of the Stanley Ford trial, firefighters recalled what it was like battling deadly...
Witness testimony continues in trial for Akron man accused of setting deadly house fires
Cameron Holiness left his home on Sept. 5 and was last seen in the area of East 267th Street...
12-year-old boy missing from Euclid
Video revealed at Stanley Ford competency hearing could prove key at trial.
Witness testimony continues in trial for Akron man accused of setting deadly house fires