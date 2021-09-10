2 Strong 4 Bullies
Children safe after stolen vehicle from Cleveland Heights is recovered

Children safe after vehicle stolen from Cleveland Heights
Children safe after vehicle stolen from Cleveland Heights(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle with several children was taken from Radnor Road in Cleveland Heights late Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was recovered near East 113th and St Clair in Cleveland, the children, were unharmed, according to Cleveland Heights Police.

A man was seen fleeing from the vehicle, and police were looking for him.

Cleveland 19 News will have more information when it is available.

