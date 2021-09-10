Children safe after stolen vehicle from Cleveland Heights is recovered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle with several children was taken from Radnor Road in Cleveland Heights late Friday afternoon.

The vehicle was recovered near East 113th and St Clair in Cleveland, the children, were unharmed, according to Cleveland Heights Police.

A man was seen fleeing from the vehicle, and police were looking for him.

Cleveland 19 News will have more information when it is available.

