Cleveland Cooks: Gunselman’s Tavern Oktoberfest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s time for Oktoberfest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

Vendors are serving up German-inspired food and drinks for two weekends this September.

Gunselman’s Tavern is preparing their brat burger, a popular item from their menu, as part of their offerings for the event.

The all pork pattie is topped with Gunselman’s Bavarian Kraut prepared by Chef Cody.

He shared the recipe and method with me for Cleveland Cooks.

GUNSELMANS BAVARIAN KRAUT

- 1 Cup: Traditional cabbage kraut

- 1/2 tbsp: Caraway seeds

- 1/2 tbsp: Light brown sugar

- 1/4 tbsp: Gunny mix (salt, pepper, garlic….)

- 1 tbsp: Apple cider vinegar

—Add cabbage to warm pan or griddle. Add ingredients and mix. Continue mixing until cabbage is warm and edges start to brown.

To finish the burger, top with Swiss cheese and Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.