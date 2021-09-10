2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County dance teacher accused of raping former students to be arraigned

Desmond Beasley (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
By Kelly Kennedy and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old dance teacher who is accused of raping his former students will be arraigned Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Desmond Beasley is facing dozens of criminal charges, including eight counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery, and one count of attempted rape.

U.S. Marshals arrested Beasley Tuesday on High Street in Bedford following a weeklong manhunt.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Beasley’s victims range in age from 13 to 18 years old and all of them were his former dance students.

His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

If you have information about alleged crimes committed by Beasley, call your local police department or the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

