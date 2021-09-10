2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver pleads guilty to critically injuring cyclist in Avon Lake

Allison Spoerl (Source: Avon Lake police)
Allison Spoerl (Source: Avon Lake police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon Lake woman has pleaded guilty to critically injuring a bicyclist on May 15, 2019 in Avon Lake.

Allison Spoerl was driving when she crashed into Patty Banks, of Bay Village, at Lake and Moore Roads and then fled the scene.

Avon Lake police said they were able to link Spoerl’s vehicle to the crime with surveillance video that captured the incident.

Banks suffered multiple injuries; including a concussion, severe lacerations on her face, neck and torso, a fractured pelvis and collarbone, a broken patella and severe bruising.

Spoerl pleaded guilty to the charges of negligent assault, not stopping after an accident, tampering with evidence and falsification.

Spoerl remains out on bond and will be sentenced on Nov. 1 by Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Miraldi.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Akron police save shooting victim’s life
Akron Police
Akron police: 23-year-old man hospitalized after beating with bat; 1 arrested
Tribute in Willowick
Willowick resident honors Northeast Ohio’s first responders with 9/11 tribute in yard (photos)
A couple embraces on the Brooklyn Promenade as the Tribute in Light rises above the lower...
How will Northeast Ohio remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks? (list of events)