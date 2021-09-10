Driver pleads guilty to critically injuring cyclist in Avon Lake

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon Lake woman has pleaded guilty to critically injuring a bicyclist on May 15, 2019 in Avon Lake.

Allison Spoerl was driving when she crashed into Patty Banks, of Bay Village, at Lake and Moore Roads and then fled the scene.

Avon Lake police said they were able to link Spoerl’s vehicle to the crime with surveillance video that captured the incident.

Banks suffered multiple injuries; including a concussion, severe lacerations on her face, neck and torso, a fractured pelvis and collarbone, a broken patella and severe bruising.

Spoerl pleaded guilty to the charges of negligent assault, not stopping after an accident, tampering with evidence and falsification.

Spoerl remains out on bond and will be sentenced on Nov. 1 by Lorain County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Miraldi.

