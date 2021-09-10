2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Middle School closed Sept. 10, returns to virtual learning Sept. 13-17

Euclid Schools
Euclid Schools(Euclid Schools)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Schools announced on Thursday that Euclid Middle School will be closed on Friday, Sept. 10 before the middle school students return for virtual learning from Sept. 13-17.

Euclid Schools Director of Communications Darryle Torbert said Euclid Middle School has “experienced several illness-related staff absences.”

The following message from Euclid Schools was sent to families and staff:

“Due to increased illness-related staff absences at the middle school, Euclid Schools is closing Euclid Middle School on September 10. Out of an abundance of caution, the middle school will shift to virtual learning beginning Monday, September 13, for one week. Euclid Middle School special education single classrooms will remain open during our virtual learning period. All other schools will continue normal operations.

Euclid Schools’ number one goal is to ensure the safety and security of all students, staff, families, and the community at large.

Middle school students will continue following their normal schedule during the virtual learning period. Teachers will report to the building and instruct students from the middle school. Virtual learning will last from Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17. We plan for middle school students to return to in-person learning beginning Monday, September 20.

As Euclid Middle School shifts to virtual learning, athletic and extracurricular activities will continue. Our Food Services team will have breakfast and lunch available for pickup at the middle school.”

