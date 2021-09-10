2 Strong 4 Bullies
Head-on Lorain County crash kills 45-year-old Wellington man

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A head-on crash on SR-301 in Penfield Township left one man dead and a woman seriously injured on Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Elyria Post Lt. Alan D. Dunbar said a 2003 Ford F-650 was heading north while a 2020 Freightliner was going south on SR-301 when one of the vehicles went left of center and struck the other head-on near Indian Hollow Road.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 45-year-old John Gibbons of Wellington, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dunbar.

The 50-year-old Akron woman driving the Freightliner was flown to MetroHealth Hospital with serious injuries, Dunbar said.

OSHP said impairment does not appear to be a suspected factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

OSHP was assisted by the Wellington Fire Department, South Lorain County EMS, the Lorain County Coroner’s Office, Metro Life Flight, and Interstate Towing.

