Homeowners desperate for action over vandalism from nearby park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dorothy Brown and her other neighbors are tired of vandalism and damage caused by troublemakers from Odelia Robinson Park.

“That’s crazy,” she said. “I feel truly unsafe in my own home.”

Brown explained the troublemakers walk through a broken fence at Odelia Robinson Park, which stands up a hill next to a row of homes on Kingsbury Blvd.

They make their way down the hill, leaving trash and causing damage to the homes below.

While filming, a neighbor noticed a tire in his backyard, which somehow rolled all the way down.

“We try to keep the property up and keep things nice over here, and up and down the street this is all you get,” the neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

Brown has also faced serious damage to her own home.

The glass from her door leading to her patio was shattered after someone threw a brick.

Other holes around the walls prompted her to get a security camera.

She even found a small handgun one morning on her front lawn.

“Who’s going to want to buy your property?” she asked.

19 News reached out to Ward 4 Councilwoman Anita Gardner’s office, as well as the Mayor’s action line, to know if anything is being done to patch up the fence and catch the vandals.

No one was available for a response.

Brown says someone should give her an answer soon: “or are we the ones on the back of the list and you ignore us like it doesn’t matter?”

She hopes anyone can answer her call, although she admits the problem may not be resolved soon. “Honestly, no,” she admitted.” But I got to try.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.