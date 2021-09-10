‘I think the president made a mistake’: Ohio governor asks for lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance on a Cincinnati radio station on Friday afternoon to discuss his opposition to the president’s new mandates.

“I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine said while speaking with Bill Cunningham on 700WLW.

As a result of President Joe Biden’s announcements on Thursday, the governor said during his radio interview that he has asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to file a lawsuit against the White House administration challenging the vaccine mandate.

“I don’t think he should have done this because it clouds the issue. We are now going to be talking about the federal mandate,” Gov. DeWine added, noting the focus would instead not be on vaccines.

Following his radio remarks, Gov. DeWine also tweeted out a statement in response to President Biden’s initiatives, which includes a vaccine requirement for federal laborers and employees of companies with more than 100 workers.

I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread - the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID - but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2021

As of early Friday afternoon, approximately 61% of Ohioans who are 12 years or older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.