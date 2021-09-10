2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury convicts former Cuyahoga County Jail Director on misdemeanor charges

Kenneth Mills (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Kenneth Mills (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury convicted the former director of the Cuyahoga County Jail on two counts of dereliction of duty and two counts of falsification, all misdemeanors.

Kenneth Mills was found not guilty on the felony charge of tampering with records.

Seven inmates died while Mills was the director of the Cuyahoga County Jail.

During the trial, prosecutors pointed out, under his watch, inmates were deprived of proper health care, shelter or food.

Solon mayor testified in trial for former Cuyahoga County Jail Director
Staffing issues become focus in trial against former Cuyahoga County Jail Director

A visiting judge presided over the trial which began on Aug. 24.

Mills did not take the stand in his own defense.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 8.

