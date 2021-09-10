Kucinich doubles down on fighting crime in 2nd run for Mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Soon to be 75, Dennis Kucinich is older and has more experience and name recognition than the rest of the field.

He’s held the position once already, served as a Congressman, and has run for president.

He’s leaning heavily into that experience---and public safety---as the pillars of his candidacy.

“Let’s get more police on the streets. Let’s have them walking the beat. Let’s have more patrols. Let’s make sure we beef up the homicide and scientific investigation and other special units,” he said in a one-on-one interview with 19 News.

Reclaiming the streets is job one.

Reforming the often criticized police department will come after.

When asked if he will replace embattled Chief Calvin Williams, Kucinich responded, “There needs to be a change in the mayor because the city charter makes it abundantly clear that the mayor is the chief conservator of the peace. So I’ll be interviewing people from within the department, including the current chief”.

He’s also opposed to the police reform ballot initiative “Citizens for a Safer Cleveland,” saying, “I think a certain amount of civilian review is necessary.

At the same time to give a new committee power---why even be mayor?”

Kucinich is a veteran of politics at every level. He is self-aware and hopes to leverage his experience in Washington DC on the campaign trail.

“I’ve known [President] Joe Biden for almost 50 years. I’d be able to walk to the White House and say ‘my city needs help”.

To be fair, Cleveland is already seeing dividends in D.C., with former Cleveland Congresswoman and current HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge awarding the city tens of millions of dollars in revitalization grants this year alone.

On the topic of revitalization, Kucinich wants to redevelop the lakefront.

However, creating a transformational commercial, mixed-use, or residential neighborhood on the Burke Lakefront Airport site that could generate millions in tax revenue isn’t part of his plan.

“Burke Lakefront Airport could be better purposed as a grand park with gardens and fountains and a place for families to enjoy the lake. It could be something wonderful”.

Kucinich remains the only candidate unvaccinated against covid. His doctor cited an “underlying chronic health condition” as the reason why.

