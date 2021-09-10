Lorain County property taxes expected to take big jump as property values increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County residents are bracing themselves for what is certain to be a rather expensive property tax increase as property values in the county are up an average of 16 percent countywide.

County residents have received letters with a new property valuation and the tax increase, which according to County Auditor Craig Snodgrass has not yet been calculated, will take effect next year.

Some residents were stunned to see that their property values had increased by 20 percent or more.

Residents are concerned that they will not be able to afford the tax increase.

Barbara Wagner lives in North Ridgeville with her husband and they are on a fixed income, and she was stunned to see the value of her home, according to the county, had increased in value, by over $35,000 which she believes will lead to her taxes rising by about 50 percent.

“I am angry, we are on fixed incomes and to have something increase that much is a real shock,” she said.

Her neighbor Pam Morgan, who is a widow, and also on a fixed income believes the home values are overinflated due to COVID and the ensuing housing stock shortage and would like state officials to step in and help.

“There are people here in this neighborhood in tears because they don’t know if they can stay in their home, I have one friend that will probably move in with her son,” she said, “She can’t do it.”

Snodgrass said the state sets an aggregate value increase or decrease for every county in the state and then county auditors determine by neighborhood or district the specifics of the property value change.

Residents have allotted time to dispute their property values with the county or with the State Board of Tax Appeals.

