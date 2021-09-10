2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Lorain County man

Raymond Liptak left his home and did not return.
Raymond Liptak left his home and did not return.(Ohio Attorney General Missing Adult Alert)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office statewide.

On Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m., Raymond Liptak drove away from his home and did not return.

Liptak suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The incident took place in Lorain County on Griggs Road in the city of Rochester Township.

Liptak is 78-years-old, 5-foot-9, and weighs 170 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black 2017 Toyota Prius with the OH plate number 792XXN.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

