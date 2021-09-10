2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm spell begins this weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pattern shift will take place as much warmer air builds in over the course of the weekend. It’s a mix of sunshine and clouds today. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. Expect more sunshine later this afternoon. Clear sky tonight. Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight. Warmer near Lake Erie. The wind turns to the south and southwest tomorrow. A windy afternoon. Mostly sunny sky in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures rise above 80 degrees. A much warmer Saturday night. There is a chance of a few showers, mainly the first half of the day Sunday as a warm front tracks through. Humidity level goes up and the temperatures surge well into the 80s Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

