President Biden new recommendations and mandates when it comes to schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of President Joe Biden’s Pandemic Preparedness Plan, he’s calling for every governor to require teachers and school staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The President, in an address to the nation on Thursday, said pandemic politics are making people sick and causing some to die, and he says all Americans must do their part to keep young children safe.

“Almost all the serious COVID-19 cases we see among adolescents are in unvaccinated who are 12 to 17 years old. An age group that lags behind in vaccination rates,” the President said.

President Biden said the White House cannot mandate vaccines nationwide, but he has taken steps he hopes will keep COVID out of the classroom and children in, and for good reason, “Children have a four-times higher chance of getting hospitalized if they live in a state with low vaccine rates rather than states with high vaccine rates.”

Ohio is 49% fully vaccinated. The State of Ohio’s COVID-19 Dashboard just updated shows the Delta variant has become an increasing threat to children and schools in Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District in Cuyahoga County has 86 total student cases of COVID in just two weeks back in the classroom. This week 32 cases were reported in the first week, and 54 students were infected in the second week. When it comes to teachers and school staff, there are 31 total cases.

The Wadsworth City Schools in Medina County now have 120 student cases of COVID since August 18th; 71 of those are new cases. When it comes to school staff, Wadsworth reports 14 total cases since school began.

Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, says while some schools that took COVID measures still ended up with a large number of infections, the schools that didn’t initially mask up this fall are now forced to change course, “Many of those who opened without safety measures had large student populations requiring quarantine in their schools.”

The President says while 90% of our school staff are vaccinated, he’s asking the governors to step in and mandate it, “We’re calling on all governors to require vaccinations for all teachers and staff.”

Biden himself is mandating that all 300,000 educators with Head-Start programs get the COVID vaccine to protect the youngest children.

He is also requiring teachers at the schools run by the Defense Department and the Department of the Interior to get the shot.

The President did advise parents that all young people 12 and over get the vaccine and says for children 11 and under, their parents, caretakers, and teenage siblings all need to get the shot to try and keep elementary-age kids safe.

