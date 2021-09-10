2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Joe Biden turning up the heat on those who are unvaccinated

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden in his address to the nation expressed his growing concern over millions of people in the country not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

So he took the steps of implementing a vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors who do busy with the federal government.

Those among that group who do not get the shots will be required to take regular COVID-19 tests.

People on the streets of Cleveland were largely in support of the president’s actions, except Ron Simms.

Simms says Biden didn't meet his July deadline for getting COVID 19 under control
Simms says Biden didn't meet his July deadline for getting COVID 19 under control(East 4th Street, Cleveland)

“I don’t think Biden is serious. He came out with a plan that we’re supposed to be free of COVID back in July and that has never materialized. So, I think he’s doing just a little wag the dog. But using COVID as a justification for doing it.”

He wants all who can to get the shot
He wants all who can to get the shot(East 4th Street, Cleveland)

Others were much more supportive, including Mark Riddle visiting Cleveland with his family.

“I agree that. I’m from Florida and he’s from Nevada and we’re just visiting here. I’m all with him. It’s crazy. We need to be more involved in trying to stop this. People need to get vaccinated and they need to mask up.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,897 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in Ohio: Get the latest update from Ohio’s top doctor
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,823 new COVID-19 cases
Doobie Brothers postpones show at Blossom Music Center due to Covid