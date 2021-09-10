President Joe Biden turning up the heat on those who are unvaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Biden in his address to the nation expressed his growing concern over millions of people in the country not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

So he took the steps of implementing a vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors who do busy with the federal government.

Those among that group who do not get the shots will be required to take regular COVID-19 tests.

People on the streets of Cleveland were largely in support of the president’s actions, except Ron Simms.

Simms says Biden didn't meet his July deadline for getting COVID 19 under control (East 4th Street, Cleveland)

“I don’t think Biden is serious. He came out with a plan that we’re supposed to be free of COVID back in July and that has never materialized. So, I think he’s doing just a little wag the dog. But using COVID as a justification for doing it.”

He wants all who can to get the shot (East 4th Street, Cleveland)

Others were much more supportive, including Mark Riddle visiting Cleveland with his family.

“I agree that. I’m from Florida and he’s from Nevada and we’re just visiting here. I’m all with him. It’s crazy. We need to be more involved in trying to stop this. People need to get vaccinated and they need to mask up.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.