Pro Football Hall of Fame-inducted fan has 4 rooms dedicated to Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -They call him Ray “Showdawg” Prisby, and you can find his picture at the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the greatest super fans of all time.

“Fans do what they do out of passion,” explained Prisby. “Passion and love for their team point-blank there’s no other reason.”

Prisby’s passion goes beyond cheering in the stands, and to prove it he showed the 19 News team around his Browns museum that takes up four rooms in his home in Youngstown.

He has rooms filled with memorabilia dating back to the first Browns game on record.

Jerseys, helmets and fliers all fill the walls of his home.

“Once I started collecting the stuff it was kind of hard to stop,” Prisby said.

19 News wasn’t the only ones that got the grand tour.

Ray’s all-time favorite browns player Jim Brown, stopped by to see it for himself.

“When we came in here on the day that Jim Brown came his wife was with him,” he said. “So I’m explaining stuff to her because I figured that she had never heard some of his history. And after about 10 minutes Jim Brown said I don’t remember some of this stuff either so it became a tour for both of them.”

After his visit, he told Ray he’d officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a part of the 2021 Ford Hall of Fans Class.

“The game of football isn’t complete without fans in the stands,” said Pro Hall of Fame VP of communications, Rich Desrosiers. “You know as the 2020 season was for the NFL and they were able to play all their games on time and complete the season. But it really wasn’t everything it needed to be without the fans in the stands.”

As Ray prepares for this year’s season, he said the Browns are going all the way.

“One game at a time, don’t get hurt and just win, that’s all they gotta do and we’ll be fine,” said Prisby.

