RTA Waterfront Line is closed indefinitely, fractures found on bridge leading to First Energy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the most popular ways for Cleveland Browns fans to get to the stadium to support their Brownies and for workers to get into downtown was to take the Waterfront Line.

That’s no longer an option, at least for a couple of years and 6-million dollars in repairs needed to shore up the Red, Blue, and Green lines that help get people to First Energy Stadium and beyond.

There’s a new report that the Waterfront Line Bridge has fractured, and the decision has been made by RTA to close it indefinitely.

“I would say people have not been at risk because we have been closely monitoring the bridge since 2018.”

That’s Natoya Walker Minor of RTA assuring 19 News viewers they have not been at undue risk. She says the Waterfront Bridge has been shut down since October, unrelated to the bridge and repairs being done at the hub of the transit system Tower City Center, downtown Cleveland.

“So, in the three years since we’ve been monitoring it, the report that came out in August, August 23rd, is that we need to stabilize the bridge, and we need to continue without the service.”

