2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family

Police said he was dead on Wednesday. He was among the last in his family to know about it.
By Courtney King and Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jasmin Ibarra and her family were devastated when they heard what happened—that the father of her half-brother, a man the family knew and cared for, was dead.

The crash that killed him, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol, took place early Wednesday evening.

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia, 42, of Cincinnati, was driving on Interstate 275 when a semi-truck rammed him from behind. He was ejected from his vehicle. Police said he died at the scene.

Word of Ocampomejia’s death reached Ibarra and her mother not long afterward.

“She just went into, like, shock,” Ibarra recalled.

The two women started reaching out to Ocampomejia’s family members to let them know. Then it came time to tell Ibarra’s 9-year-old brother. He was about to leave for school at the time. The news would surely shatter him.

Then Ocampomejia pulled up in the driveway.

“I just went outside running,” Ibarra said. “I needed to see if he was dead or not[...] and it was Elder. And I just opened the door and said, ‘You know you’re supposed to be dead,’ and he just looked shocked and was like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

The family contacted FOX19 NOW to set the record straight: Ocampomejia is alive and well.

OSP confirmed as much Thursday evening.

“It feels like someone came back from the dead,” Ibarra said.

For Ocampomejia, it’s been a strange few hours.

“It was crazy,” he said. “It was a long movie for me. It just feels like a movie.”

To clarify, a man did die in Wednesday’s crash, but the coroner’s office says they have not identified him yet, and OSP’s investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

A couple embraces on the Brooklyn Promenade as the Tribute in Light rises above the lower...
How will Northeast Ohio remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the attacks? (list of events)
Desmond Beasley (Source: Garfield Heights Police Department)
Cuyahoga County dance teacher accused of raping former students to be arraigned
Dr. Anthony Muni trades a surgical mask for the dawg mask Sundays in the Dawg Pound
University Hospitals doctor says Cleveland Browns Super Bowl will cure fan’s ills
JIM BROWN VISITS RAY'S HOME MUSEUM
Pro Football Hall of Fame-inducted fan has 4 rooms dedicated to Cleveland Browns
Slyman's Tavern serves up corned beef hash. (Source WOIO)
14 restaurants featured in first-ever Independence Restaurant Week