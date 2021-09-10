US Marshals arrest man wanted for 2015 Cleveland homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force confirmed its members arrested 32-year-old fugitive Cameron Caldwell on Sept. 9, who was wanted by Cleveland Police for aggravated murder.

Caldwell allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Dawn Welch inside her car near the 14900 block of Edgewood Avenue on May 3, 2015, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals said Caldwell allegedly attempted to steal Welch’s car, but she fought back before he ultimately shot her.

When Cleveland Police officers arrived, they found her conscious with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and a man giving her aid, police said.

One patrol officer helped the man rendering aid as the victim gave a description of the suspect before she was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Caldwell was arrested near the 16800 block of Biltmore Avenue in Cleveland, the U.S. Marshals said.

He tried to run away from officers but was caught after a short foot chase, according to the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division, deserves credit for their outstanding work on this 6-year investigation. The victim’s family will hopefully get the justice they deserve after all this time.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or send a tip online by clicking here.

Reward money is available and tipsters may stay anonymous.

