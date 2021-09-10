2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willowick resident honors Northeast Ohio’s first responders with 9/11 tribute in yard (photos)

Tribute in Willowick
Tribute in Willowick(Source: Willowick Police Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willowick resident’s yard is catching the attention of many people passing by as the 20th commemoration of the 9/11 terror attacks approaches.

The city’s police department said the touching tribute for the area’s first responders and military personnel is set up at the home of Bill Sabin, located at 289 East 326th Street.

“Thank you Mr. Sabin for the time and dedication that you put into this tribute every year,” Willowick police shared on Facebook.

Sabin’s display features American flags, emergency response gear, and patches representing police and fire departments from across the country.

