Witness testimony continues in trial for Akron man accused of setting deadly house fires

Video revealed at Stanley Ford competency hearing could prove key at trial.
Video revealed at Stanley Ford competency hearing could prove key at trial.
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On day nine of the Stanley Ford trial, firefighters recalled what it was like battling deadly fires that shook up an Akron neighborhood.

“Initially, when we arrived on the scene, there were potentially eight victims. We weren’t sure how many were in there,” said William Horner, of the Akron Fire Department.

Prosecutors say Stanley Ford started those fires five years ago out of anger.

Two of the three fires in question killed nine people, including four adults and five children.

Horner painted a horrific picture of what he saw that fateful day to the jury.

“The mom was holding the infant, and we saw the teenage son in the stairwell,” said Horner. “So, it was those three and the family pet. We saw the face of one child kind of underneath dad’s chest, but then there were also two other small children under him as well.”

Akron Fire investigator Todd Webb also took the stand on Friday. He was involved in the investigations of both house fires on Fultz Avenue.

“When I heard Fultz and fatalities, it was like a red flag almost. I said, ‘Oh no, not again,’” said Webb.

More witness testimony and evidence will be introduced in this trial next week.

If Ford is convicted of these crimes, he faces the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

