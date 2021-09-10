Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on lockdown for report of active shooter

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wright-Patterson Air Force Base confirmed it is on lockdown for a report of an active shooter on base Thursday evening.

Emergency responders were called for the report at 9:25 p.m. in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A, WPAFB said.

WPAFB said security forces are sweeping the building.

The base said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Return to 19 News for those updates.

WPAFB is located just east of Dayton.

