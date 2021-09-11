2 Strong 4 Bullies
#3 Ohio State Upset by #12 Oregon 35-28

Buckeyes suffer first ever loss to Ducks, 23-game home win streak snapped
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J....
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.

Ohio State never led the game it was favored the win by 14 1/2 points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in front.

The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 left. But when they got the ball again, Stroud took his first sack of the day and then threw an interception in front of a stunned crowd of more than 100,000.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

