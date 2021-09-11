2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Tailgate 19: Would you rather have Nick Chubb or Christian McCaffrey
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A much-anticipated Browns season starts with the toughest possible test, a trip to Kansas City, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the #1 pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The show will include:

* Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster’s live reports from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

* Baker Mayfield’s contract situation and where he ranks among NFL QBs

* What’s different this season for Nick Chubb after his rich contract extension?

* The physical status of Odell Beckham Jr. after last season’s torn ACL

* The NFL’s crackdown on taunting and how that will affect the game on the field

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live 5th Quarter on CW 43.

