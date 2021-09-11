60 firefighters fight 3-home blaze in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A team of 60 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Douse Avenue in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood in the early morning hours Saturday.

Three houses in the 4500 block of Douse were involved in the blaze, the Cleveland Fire Department said in a tweet.

Two of the houses were occupied at the time, but the only person taken to the hospital was a firefighter who was taken by ambulance to MetroHealth with a minor injury.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene to fight the fire, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to one of the homes involved twice in the same shift.

The owner of one of the homes said that the first fire broke out around 8 p.m. Friday evening and that fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

They were called back to the home a second time around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, she said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

