2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car theft suspect takes off when approached by Cleveland Police

Car theft suspect takes off when approached by Cleveland Police
Car theft suspect takes off when approached by Cleveland Police(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee is urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect who stole a car and took off with it again when he was approached by police on Sept. 8.

Police said the victim was walking to her car that was parked in the 2600 block of Tate when she noticed a tall man and a female walking towards her.

The male suspect grabbed the keys out of her hand, walked up to her dark blue 2011 Chrysler Neon with Ohio plate HED 1147, and drove off, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim saw the car up the street, according to police.

Police said officers found it parked on the corner of State and Tate.

As officers approached the car, the suspect took off and headed north on State before turning onto Pearl Road, police said.

Take a close look at the body cam photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Caption

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect in the photos.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Car theft suspect takes off when approached by Cleveland Police (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cleveland FBI agents and analysts honor those lost 2 decades ago on 9/11
Cleveland FBI agents and analysts honor those lost 2 decades ago on 9/11
Children safe after vehicle stolen from Cleveland Heights
3 young children safe after man steals van with them in it
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges