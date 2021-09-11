Car theft suspect takes off when approached by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee is urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect who stole a car and took off with it again when he was approached by police on Sept. 8.

Police said the victim was walking to her car that was parked in the 2600 block of Tate when she noticed a tall man and a female walking towards her.

The male suspect grabbed the keys out of her hand, walked up to her dark blue 2011 Chrysler Neon with Ohio plate HED 1147, and drove off, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim saw the car up the street, according to police.

Police said officers found it parked on the corner of State and Tate.

As officers approached the car, the suspect took off and headed north on State before turning onto Pearl Road, police said.

Take a close look at the body cam photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect in the photos.

