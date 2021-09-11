2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcylist killed in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

Fatal motorcycle accident
Fatal motorcycle accident(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man riding a motorcycle was killed after a crash with a vehicle on Cleveland’s West Side Friday night.

The accident happened near the intersection of Berea Road and Madison Avenue just after 9 pm, according to Cleveland Police.

Cleveland EMS said the man is believed to be in his 40′s.

The intersection is closed, and there is no timetable when it will reopen.

An accident investigation team has been called to the scene.

Cleveland 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

