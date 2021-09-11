Navy Corpsman Soviak remembered for his bravery and service at Edison High School where he once played

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A community came out in a big way to remember Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak killed in the line of duty -- as he helped thousands get to safety in Afghanistan.

19 News was at Edison High School’s football stadium in Erie County as the chargers did battle with the Norwalk Truckers and paid tribute to a young man who showed leadership early on.

This was Edison High School’s first home game since Corpsman Soviak was killed by a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. The Edison Graduate and former football player were literally given a front-row seat at the game that had his #27 football jersey, his wrestling uniform, and the tuba he played while in school.

It was a hero’s tribute as hundreds packed the stands and the track and came together as a community grateful, proud, and inspired by one of their own. Dominic Dymond is a junior on the Edison Football team, “He’s one of us. So, it means a lot to us to show some love to him.”

Following the national anthem and a moment of silence, four jets took to the sky for a four-ship missing man flyover by the Ohio Air National Guard – 180th fighter wing. One of the jets separating from the pack, in the end, represents Soviak, gone but never forgotten.

Nick Wenzel is the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Edison High School, said, “The missing man formation was the Ohio Air National Guard’s idea and a way of honoring Maxton (Soviak ), which was appropriate because we are missing our Maxton (Soviak). I think it’s honorable to say Maxton (Soviak) was one of us, and look what he did for all of us.”

For the young man with a huge personality, according to those who knew and loved him, Corpsman Soviak answered a call to duty with a mission of bravery beyond measure. At the game, the late Navy medic was saluted on the helmets of Edison football players and given a seat among 13 chairs to honor the 13 service members who gave their lives in the face of danger. Sarah Roan, an English teacher, and graduate of Edison, had tears in her eyes thinking about how in life Soviak served others and in death, he brought a tight-knit community even closer to show support to his family, “It’s a testament to where we live and the sacrifice he made.”

A citizen sailor, medic, Navy Corpsman, brother, and son. Honored in death with a Purple Heart that lived to breathe red, white, and blue.

Chelsea Meagrow says she’s not surprised the community has rallied around the family to honor their son. She says Soviak ran on this football field and ultimately carried the ball for his country unselfishly, sacrificing it all, “I remember watching him play on this football field. He was a fantastic athlete who comes from an amazing family. It’s just a testament to his family and our community.”

Calling hours for Navy Corpsman Soviak will be held on Sunday, September 12th, from 10:00 AM until 8 PM at the Edison High School Field House. A final salute will take place on Monday, September 13th, at the Edison High School Stadium.

