Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up for the weekend

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine and breezy southwest winds will be featured in today’s weather as highs head for the low 80s.

We’re in for a breezy night as well with fair skies and mild lows in the upper 60s.

The mercury heads to the top of the thermometer as highs peak in the upper 80s under a sun/clouds mix on Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies will usher us into Sunday night as lows slide into the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs each day in the mid to upper 80s.

