2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Scenes from Skunkfest: Skunk lovers from across the country gather in North Ridgeville to celebrate their unusual pets

A thousand skunk enthusiasts gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their unusual...
A thousand skunk enthusiasts gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their unusual pets.(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thousand skunk lovers from as far away as Florida and California gathered in North Ridgeville Saturday to celebrate their nontraditional pets.

These are not the malodorous visitors you may have seen scuttling behind your trash cans late at night.

The skunks at Skunkfest are domesticated animals bred to be pets.

Their scent sacs have been removed.

“People say, why would you want a skunk?” said Renee Pearlstein, who attended the event. “Why would you want a cat, dog, ferret? That’s why I want a skunk.”

Some can be more than companion animals.

Derryk Paramoure, who attended the event with his pet skunk, said Mr. Stinky Noodle is a service animal that can alert him when he is about to have a seizure.

“The night  I came home with him, I went into a grand mal seizure,” said Paramoure. “He pulled me out of the seizure within the first 24 hours that I had him.”

Attendees explained that all skunks have different personalities and that owning one is like living with a cross between a ferret and a curious toddler.

Skunks aren’t for everyone, but many at Skunkfest can’t imagine sharing their lives it any other animal.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Cleveland FBI agents and analysts honor those lost 2 decades ago on 9/11
Cleveland FBI agents and analysts honor those lost 2 decades ago on 9/11
Akron police save shooting victim’s life
Allison Spoerl (Source: Avon Lake police)
Driver pleads guilty to critically injuring cyclist in Avon Lake
Tribute in Willowick
Willowick resident honors Northeast Ohio’s first responders with 9/11 tribute in yard (photos)