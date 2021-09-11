SWAT, Cleveland police respond to Garden Valley Avenue apartment complex after early morning killing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was heavy Cleveland police presence in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Saturday as police searched for a suspect in the killing of a 38-year-old woman earlier that morning.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals where she later died, according to a Cleveland police spokesperson.

The police and SWAT were searching the area around an apartment complex for a suspect in that homicide, police said.

Officers, including SWAT officers, were on the scene for more than eight hours.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.