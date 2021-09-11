2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

SWAT, Cleveland police respond to Garden Valley Avenue apartment complex after early morning killing

Cleveland police are looking for the suspect in the killing of a 38-year-old woman on Garden...
Cleveland police are looking for the suspect in the killing of a 38-year-old woman on Garden Valley Avenue.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was heavy Cleveland police presence in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Saturday as police searched for a suspect in the killing of a 38-year-old woman earlier that morning.

The woman was taken to University Hospitals where she later died, according to a Cleveland police spokesperson.

The police and SWAT were searching the area around an apartment complex for a suspect in that homicide, police said.

Officers, including SWAT officers, were on the scene for more than eight hours.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

60 firefighters fought a blaze in the 4500 block of Douse Avenue in Cleveland early Saturday...
60 firefighters fight 3-home blaze in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood
Heat and humidity continues
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and muggy pattern continues
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,405 new COVID-19 cases
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges