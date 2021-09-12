11-year-old boy missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for information to locate 11-year-old Jayden Herndon who went missing from his grandmother’s house in the 1200 block of East 186th Street.

He was last seen on Sept. 11 around 11 p.m. running away from his grandmother in the area of East 186th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to Cleveland Police.

Jayden’s family reports that he has not run away before and is unsure why he would run away, according to police.

If you have any information, call 911 or 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.