Firefighters extinguish oil fire at Elyria factory after furnace becomes ‘superheated’

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters from Elyria, Lorain, and Sheffield Village worked to bring a fire at Ohio Metallgurical Services on Elyria’s east side under control Saturday evening.

A high-temperature furnace buried in a pit and encased in 1,300 gallons of oil overheated at the facility and the oil caught fire, according to the Elyria fire department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the oil with foam but will remain on scene at 1033 Clark Street overnight to put out any future flare-ups as the furnace cools.

The fire department expects that it will take about a day and a half for the furnace, which became “superheated,” to cool.

The company heat treats metal, according to the company website.

It is unknown how the fire started, but the building itself was not damaged.

Neighbors may periodically smell burning oil as flare-ups occur and firefighters put them out, the fire department said.

