The Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival returns to the big screen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival is marking its 10 year anniversary with over 60 short, documentary and feature films.

Organizers say the GCUFF has always been about the experience.

Maya Peroune and Ximena Gomez are playing a big role in this year’s event that enriches Black film, life, and culture.

“My second film is a documentary,” said Peroune. “I filmed actually last year during COVID about all the Black Lives Matter issues that were going on — not just in the world but also in my own community.”

There is something for everyone at the GCUFF.

The festival has activities scheduled for college students, filmmakers, as well as community activities, including the showing of the movie “Summertime.”

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“For everything to be online it was kind of weird having to go to certain events on Zoom so I’m really happy that we’re... at a place or we can do things in person,” said Peroune.

As for Gomez, she is just glad she was able to gain an understanding of what it takes to make a film.

“It was a good opportunity for me to learn what a screenwriter goes through,” she said.

The celebration, which ends Sept. 17, does have online options this year, as well.

