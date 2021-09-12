2 Strong 4 Bullies
Indians no-hit by Brewers in 3-0 loss

Tribe becomes first team to be no-hit three times in one season
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) hugs reliever Josh Hader as they celebrate after...
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) hugs reliever Josh Hader as they celebrate after pitching a combined no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) also joins the celebration. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Brian Dulik
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball’s record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

Burnes struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for the third time in 2021.

This time is was by Burnes — who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central — and Hader, one of the game’s top closers.

