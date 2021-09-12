Lakewood bomb unit responds to report of a suspicious package under bench

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A bomb unit is investigating a suspicious item underneath a bench on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, according to a media release from Lakewood police.

The Lakewood Police Department received a call regarding the item shortly after 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officers responded to 11805 Detroit Avenue and the bomb unit was called to the scene.

The bomb unit was still investigations as of 6:25 p.m.

Police said they had no further information to release at that time.

