Lakewood bomb unit responds to report of a suspicious package under bench
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A bomb unit is investigating a suspicious item underneath a bench on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, according to a media release from Lakewood police.
The Lakewood Police Department received a call regarding the item shortly after 3:30 p.m., Sunday.
Officers responded to 11805 Detroit Avenue and the bomb unit was called to the scene.
The bomb unit was still investigations as of 6:25 p.m.
Police said they had no further information to release at that time.
