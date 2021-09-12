Northeast Ohio Weather: Late-Summer Heat Spike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mercury heads to the top of the thermometer as highs peak in the mid to upper 80s under a sun/clouds mix today amid gusty southwest winds.

Partly cloudy skies will usher us into tonight as lows slide into the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs each day in the mid to upper 80s.

Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with highs around 80.

