22-year-old partially ejected in 2-car roll-over crash on Cleveland’s East Side

(WMBF)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman suffered a head injury when the SUV she was riding in on Kinsman Road Saturday evening struck another vehicle and rolled.

The crash occurred Saturday shortly after 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of Kinsman Road and East 62nd Street, according to a media release from Cleveland police.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento westbound on Kinsman “in excess of the posted speed limit,” when she struck a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that was turning east on Kinsman from East 62nd Street south, police said.

The Sorento flipped and rolled west finally coming to rest upside down.

The Equinox was struck in the left rear quarter and spun counterclockwise before coming to rest.

The 22-year-old passenger in the Kia was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered a head injury, according to police.

Neither driver was injured.

The driver of the Kia was arrested for vehicular assault and driving under the influence, the release said.

